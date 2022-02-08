Sports

Report: Pacers trade Sabonis, Lamb, Holiday to Kings

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 06: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 06, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are sending away two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, according to a report.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Pacers are sending Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Jeremy Lamb AND Justin Holiday. https://t.co/0GbRwKcRBP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Sabonis, 25, blossomed into an all-star after coming from Oklahoma City in the Paul George trade before the 2017-18 season. He’s averaging 18.9 points and 12.1 rebounds this season.

Lamb, 29, joined the Pacers for the 2019-20 season and had struggled with injuries during his time with the team, playing in 121 games over the course of two-and-a-half season.

Holiday, 32, was a journeyman prior to joining the Pacers, spending time with six teams prior to coming to Indiana in 2019. He had started 40 games this season.

The Pacers will also send a second-round pick in the 2027 NBA draft, according to Wojnarowski.

Haliburton, a 21-year-old point guard, was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He’s started all 51 games that he has played in this season, averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 assists per game. He’s under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Hield is a 29-year-old shooting guard and was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s started just six games this season after starting 71 games in 2020-21. He is under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Thompson, 30, has played 30 games this season as a power forward, starting three. He won a championship with Cleveland in 2016. He is a free agent after this season.

The trade comes days after the Pacers sent Caris LeVert to Cleveland in exchange for the injured Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract and draft picks.