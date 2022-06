Sports

Report: USC, UCLA may join Big Ten

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) catches the ball and gets tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during a college football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans on November 20, 2021, at United Airlines Field at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two major college programs may soon join the Big Ten.

The San Jose Mercury News says the schools may leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The move could happen as early as 2024.



ESPN also says a source has confirmed the story.

The Big Ten currently has 14 member schools and two associate schools.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.