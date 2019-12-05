Report: Vinatieri had MRI on knee, to meet with doctors, team officials Thursday

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri speaks Sept. 17, 2019, during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri had his knee looked at Wednesday, according to NFL.com.

That report also says Vinatieri is scheduled to meet with doctors and team officials about next steps.

#Colts K Adam Vinatieri had an MRI on his ailing knee after practice today and his status for Sunday is in doubt, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s meeting with team brass and doctors Thursday morning to determine what’s next. They claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2019

This comes after the Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

The veteran kicker is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vinatieri has struggled through one of his worst seasons in the NFL, missing 8-of-25 field goals and six extra points.