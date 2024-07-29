Reports: Colts defensive end out for season with Achilles tear

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Samson Ebukam #52 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sidelines in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts had their first big injury blow of Training Camp.

According to NFL Network, starting defensive end Samson Ebukam is expected to miss the entire season after tearing his Achilles tendon during team drills Sunday afternoon.

Ebukam was poised to have another big year as one of the Colts’ most dangerous edge rushers. Last season, the seven-year veteran helped the Colts defense set a new franchise sack record with his own career-high of 9.5 takedowns. Ebukam added 57 tackles and three forced fumbles during his first year with the Colts.

Before moving to Indianapolis, Ebukam was an impact player for the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Ebukam’s loss will have a significant impact on the defensive line depth chart. His absence could open up more opportunities for rookie Laiatu Latu, who the Colts drafted 15th overall in this year’s draft. Latu was the first defensive player chosen, as well.

Fourteen different Colts players had at least one sack for the Colts’ record 51 last season. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley returns for his third year in Indy with most of his veteran playmakers — like Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, DeForest Buckner, and Grover Stewart — back in the locker room, as well.

Saturday, Bradley was feeling confident with his leadership up front.

“I mean that’s where it starts, right, is with your defensive line, especially with who we have upfront,” Bradley said after practice Saturday. “We like our veteran presence, the leadership there. So we’re counting on them to kind of set the tone for the whole defense because we have a saying, it starts upfront. And really with us, that’s true.”

The Colts return to Training Camp Tuesday for the first practice in pads. Head coach Shane Steichen knows he and the coaching staff will learn a lot about their team with they go live.

“It’s the first time we’ve put on pads since the end of the year,” Steichen said Sunday. “(We’re looking for) toughness really. You know what I mean? Pads are going to come on, it’s going to be more physical obviously out there and looking forward to that.”

News 8 will have continued live coverage from Grand Park in Westfield all Colts Training Camp.