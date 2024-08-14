Reports: IU starter out for season with knee injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana football took its first major injury blow this week.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell is out for the season with a knee injury. The transfer from James Madison was expected to be the starting right guard for the Hoosiers’ offense.

Kidwell followed former head coach Curt Cignetti to Bloomington after starting in 34 games over the course of six seasons with the Dukes. He started only four last season after being carted off the field after the first play from scrimmage week four against Utah State. Due to his injury occurring so early in the season, Kidwell was awarded a medical hardship waiver, which allowed him another year of eligibility — which he used to move to Bloomington.

Before dealing with last year’s injury, there was chatter that Kidwell could make a splash in the NFL. In 2022, Pro Football Focus graded him as the fifth-best offensive lineman in the Sun Belt. He was named second-team All-Sun Belt that year and first team All-Colonial Athletic Association in 2021.

Kidwell was one of the most exciting transfer portal acquisitions for Hoosiers fans. He was one of the most experienced players and main leaders on IU’s offensive line.

Indiana kicks off Cignetti’s debut season Saturday, Aug. 31 against Florida International in Memorial Stadium. The first Big Ten action takes place in Los Angeles against one of the conference’s newest additions UCLA, Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.