Sports

LeBron James enters health and safety protocols, expected to miss several games

Los Angeles Lakers forward boards a plane Nov. 30, 2021, prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings. (Photo Provided/Los Angeles Lakers via Twitter)

SACREMENTO, Calif. (WISH) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will not play tonight against the Sacramento Kings, according to reports.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix and The Athletic’s Shams Charania both attributed the information to the Lakers in tweets. The NBA later confirmed James had entered health and safety protocols.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting James is expected to miss several games and said in a tweet players with a positive test must be out a minimum of 10 days.

LeBron James has entered the NBA's Health & Safety protocols, per the Lakers. L.A. plays in Sacramento tonight. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 30, 2021

LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2021

James said in September he was vaccinated.

Vaccinated players are not required to quarantine in “most cases” after contact tracing indicates they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive, according to the league. They are, however, required to be tested for seven days.