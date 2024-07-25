Richardson returns to Training Camp ready to run the ball

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is all smiles on the first day of Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson saluted cheering fans on his first day back at Training Camp. After shoulder surgery shortened his rookie season, Richardson was ready to get back out on the field — extra thankful to return to Grand Park for a second straight year.

“Man, all glory be to God,” man,” Richardson said after practice. “Just having the opportunity to come out here again, it’s a blessing. I’ve been through a lot, but I never backed down from it. I just kept running, kept my feet going. I trusted everyone around me – trusted my teammates, trusted my coaches, trusted the training staff and just kept it pushing. We out here Day 1 of Training Camp, and it’s a blessing.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was feeling equally blessed having his duel-threat quarterback back on the field — medically cleared and throwing bombs once again.

“The work ethic he put into it the whole offseason — going through his rehab, his treatment, being around his teammates, putting in the work in the summer,” Steichen said. “He had a hell of a summer. He looked sharp, We’ll go back and look at the tape, but he looked really good today.”

Richardson’s arm is fully healthy, but you can’t forget about this legs. There have been a lot of questions on whether the Colts will limit Richardson’s run game after so many injuries last season. But Steichen’s not planning on holding him back.

“Shoot, are you going to limit Steph Curry from shooting three pointers? Well, that’s one of Anthony’s strengths, so we’re not going to get away from that. That’s what he does well,” Steichen said.

“My legs have always been one of my superpowers,” Richardson said. “Trying to take that away from me, I don’t think that’s a good thing for this offense. It’s just more so me playing a little bit more smarter and learning how to take care of myself for my teammates, and knowing when to make the right play and knowing when to get an extra few yards.”

With Richardson’s ability to make a play on the ground or in the air, Steichen’s confident this Colts offense can show the NFL some new plays.

“I just think he’ll make some plays that people haven’t seen before,” Steichen said. “He did some last year that were incredible, and just to build on that, a 22-year-old, going into a second year with the athletic ability that he brings, again just so excited about him.”

The whole team’s excited about getting having Richardson back in the backfield with running back Jonathan Taylor, too.

The Colts return to Grand Park Saturday for another morning practice. Colts City opens for fans at 8 a.m.