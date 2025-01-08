Rivals Camp and Combine Series coming to Indy in April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rivals Camp and Combine Series will be making a stop in the Circle City in 2025.

The Rivals Combines are free for all current high school football players. Athletes are tested in five drills, including the 40-yard dash, shuttle run, 3-cone drill, vertical jump, and broad jump.

The Rivals Combine will be in Indianapolis on April 26. The event will take place at Decatur Central High School.

The combine uses the same technology, a laser timing system, that the NFL Combine uses.

High school football players will be able to get accurate stats and measurements to be able to use to get more exposure in their recruiting.

While the combine is free, registration is required.

Top performers at the combine will receive an invite to the Rivals Camp Series.

Over 500 current NFL players have participated in the Rivals Camp Series, including Patrick Mahomes, Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, and Lamar Jackson. Five of the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft were Rivals Camp Series alums.

Other locations for the Rivals Combine include Los Angeles, California; Dothan, Alabama; Miami, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Piscataway, New Jersey; Dallas, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia.