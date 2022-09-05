Ron Capps wins Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ron Capps won the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on a hole-shot Sunday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals.
Capps beat Matt Hagan in the final round to take the $80,000 top prize in the bonus event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Capps, the defending series champion, had a run of 3.936 seconds at 330.47 mph in a GR Toyota Supra.
Capps beat Tim Wilkerson and John Force to reach the final round, also securing his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season with his run of 3.864 at 333.58 against Wilkerson.
Brittany Force took the No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was fastest in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.