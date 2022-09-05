Sports

Ron Capps wins Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout

Ron Capps (1 FC) Toyota Supra NHRA Funny Car driver celebrates winning the first $15,000 PepBoys All-Star Call Out during the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals on Sept. 4, 2022, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ron Capps won the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on a hole-shot Sunday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Capps beat Matt Hagan in the final round to take the $80,000 top prize in the bonus event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Capps, the defending series champion, had a run of 3.936 seconds at 330.47 mph in a GR Toyota Supra.

Capps beat Tim Wilkerson and John Force to reach the final round, also securing his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season with his run of 3.864 at 333.58 against Wilkerson.

Brittany Force took the No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was fastest in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.