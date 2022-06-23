Sports

Rosenqvist staying with McLaren but could move to Formula E

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - JULY 12: Felix Rosenqvist, driver of the #10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning Race 2 of the NTT IndyCar Series Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America on July 12, 2020 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(AP) — McLaren has signed IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist to a multi-year contract extension but could shift the Swedish driver to Formula E beginning next season.

The team announced the extension Thursday but made clear it is evaluating where it will put Rosenqvist in its lineup.

McLaren is both expanding its IndyCar team to three cars next season but also launching a new Formula E program.

Rosenqvist raced for three years in Formula E before moving to IndyCar in 2019. He’s spent the last two seasons driving for McLaren but multiple drivers have been mentioned as replacements for him in the IndyCar seat.