Rossi confirms 2023 move from Andretti to Arrow McLaren SP

Alexander Rossi talks with his car following practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Jenna Fryer, Associated Press
(AP) — Alexander Rossi has at last confirmed he’s signed a multiyear deal to drive for Arrow McLaren SP beginning next season after a seven-year run with Andretti Autosport.

Rossi’s departure had been widely speculated since April, although both the American driver and Michael Andretti insisted they had an exclusive negotiating window in which Rossi could not even speak to any other teams.

But Rossi had decided to leave Andretti even before the start of the IndyCar season and the Thursday confirmation was made possible when Andretti announced a day earlier that Kyle Kirkwood would drive Rossi’s No. 27 next season.

