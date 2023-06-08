Ryan Hunter-Reay to replace Conor Daly at Ed Carpenter Racing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ryan Hunter-Reay will replace Conor Daly at Ed Carpenter Racing, the team announced Thursday. The announcement comes after the team said it had parted ways with Daly on Wednesday.

Hunter-Reay will drive the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet. His first race with the team will be the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, which starts June 16.

The Fort Lauderdale based driver competed in this year’s Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing where he finished 11th.

He is an IndyCar Series champion with 18 career wins, including a win at the 2014 Indianapolis 500.

He was named Espy’s Driver of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

Ed Carpenter cited a lacking performance by the team when he announced that Daly would be leaving. When announcing that Hunter-Reay would join the team, he said he hopes the team would be more competitive.

“We need to improve our competitiveness and I wanted to add a fresh perspective from a driver like Ryan who has a massive amount of experience and success as well as a reputation as a team leader,” Carpenter said in a Thursday statement. “I am excited to welcome Ryan to the team.”