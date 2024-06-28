Savannah Bananas bring excitement to Indy for 3 sold-out shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas played the first of three sold-out shows in Indianapolis, and were greeted by loud and excited crowds ready to watch “The Greatest Show In Sports.”

The team draws in crowds of all ages, from the young kids to adults ready to enjoy a night out in Victory Field.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the players because I love them and they’re amazing,” said Kendall, a young Savannah Bananas fan. “And they’re really fun and really funny, and just amazing.”

“I’ve been seeing a lot of, on TikTok and stuff, of them doing backflip catches and dances in the field,” said Indy, another young fan. “That’s what I really want to see.”

The team was excited to bring the show to Indy after a tough rain delay rearranged dates for the team last year.

“Indiana, you’ve outdone yourselves weather-wise this time around,” said Sam Bauman, the media relations coordinator for the Savannah Bananas. “I know they were waiting outside even in the rain last year. So, I know it’s going to be tenfold what we saw last year when we have some beautiful weather to mix in with some great fans here in Indiana.”

Team members were excited to bring an exciting show to the fans.

“A lot of dancing. I like to get groovy out there. Work quick. Work in and out,” said Noah Noznik, a Savannah Bananas pitcher. “Just a lot of dancing, having fun. You know, just keeping it upbeat. Trying to keep it never a dull moment.”

Some Bananas said they love to encourage others to be involved in baseball through these shows.

“I’ve been here year after year because every year it gets better,” said Bill Leroy, a Savannah Bananas catcher. “Every year, we get to impact more people all around the country and more specifically the youth of baseball, and the youth that love to come to our games.”

The announcer said the game sold about 15,000 tickets for this first sold-out event.

This was only night one, the team is ready to entertain two more nights of fans in Indy.