Savannah Bananas game postponed; storm cuts power at Victory Field

Fans wait in line on June 29, 2023, to enter Victory Field for a game featuring the Savannah Bananas exhibition team. (WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bananas fans will have to come back Saturday.

A Thursday afternoon storm cut the power to Victory Field, and, by 7:30 p.m., the stadium still could not turn on the lights. That left the Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team to postpone its sold-out Thursday night game to noon Saturday.

Some fans had been in line to enter the stadium for about three hours before the postponement was announced. As the postponement was announced, giant crowds remained outside the stadium with their umbrellas extended.

A tweet from the team said, “Due to safety and no power in the stadium or downtown Indianapolis, tonight’s game has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 1st. Gates will open at 11am and the game will start at 12pm.

“If you had tickets for tonight’s game, they will be valid for Saturday’s game. Check your email for more specific details. See you Saturday, Banana Nation!”

The Savannah, Georgia-based team has another sold-out game scheduled for Friday night at Victory Field, two of the stops on its national tour.

Fans went through a long wait and a lottery process to get tickets for the two games in Indianapolis. Some people had traveled across states to reach Victory Field on Thursday night for the game.