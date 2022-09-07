Sports

Scott McLaughlin signs extension with Team Penske ahead of IndyCar finale

Scott McLaughlin celebrates after winning the pole for the IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo Provided/Team Penske)

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar newcomer Scott McLaughlin is here to stay with a multiyear contract extension from Team Penske.

It was announced Wednesday as the New Zealander heads into his first championship race since joining the series.

McLaughlin was last year’s IndyCar rookie of the year in a class that included Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson.

He heads into Sunday’s season finale mathematically in the title hunt. His win last week at Portland was his third of the season and moved him to fifth in the standings, 41 points behind teammate and IndyCar leader Will Power.

McLaughlin moved to IndyCar after winning three consecutive titles driving for Penske in Australian V8 Supercars.