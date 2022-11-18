Sports

‘Second’ exhibit debuts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott Goodyear will always remember the first time he finished second in the Indianapolis 500.

“It was emotional,” Goodyear said. “Then the roar of the crowd, and Al (Unser Jr.) raising his hand because he had won the event. It was emotional.”

Goodyear reflected on the end of the 1992 race, still regarded as the closest finish in 500 history, at a preview event for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s newest exhibit on Thursday.

“Second” highlights 43 drivers who finished as runner-ups at least one time but never crossed the yard of bricks first.

The exhibit features memorabilia from the likes of Goodyear, Tony Bettenhausen, Eddie Sachs, Dan Gurney, Michael Andretti, all the way up to most recent runner-up Pato O’Ward.

The fan experience opened the public Friday and will remain open until the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.