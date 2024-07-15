Sergio García wins LIV Golf Andalucia after playoff against Lahiri

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Sergio Garcia claims his first individual LIV Golf win after the Spaniard beat overnight leader Anirban Lahiri in a playoff for the Andalucia title. García thrilled the home fans with a 5-under 66 to pull level with Lahiri and force the 18th-hole playoff with both players at 5-under overall. This was the first title for García since he joined the new Saudi-backed LIV circuit in 2022. Jon Rahm, another home favorite, finished in a tie for 10th in his first event back home since joining LIV Golf. García’s Fireballs team also won the team title at the tournament in southern Spain after winning a playoff over the Crushers.