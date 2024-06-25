Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair talk about WWE coming to Indianapolis

Seth Rollins talks to the media about the WWE's partnership with Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was announced on Monday that WWE will be coming to Indianapolis for Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam.

This is the first time that the WWE has made a multi-year partnership with a city.

Royal Rumble will be on February 1, 2025. SummerSlam and WrestleMania will be in future years and the dates have not been announced yet. They will both be two night events.

All of the events will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WWE stars Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair were at the announcement press conference and talked about their excitement for the events to be in Indianapolis.

“For me, I’m excited to be able to use this partnership to bring in new faces and (a) new fanbase and a new audience and to really try to expand that relationship with our audience,” Rollins said.

“The Royal Rumble is one of my favorite PLEs (Premium Live Events) and to be having it in Indianapolis is just exciting,” Belair said.

Former Indianapolis Colts fan favorite Pat McAfee is a huge fan of WWE and does some announcing for them as well. Rollins and Belair were asked about McAfee and what it means for someone like that in Indianapolis to be such a big supporter.

“To have someone like that on our team and supporting us and helping us, I mean, it means the world,” Rollins said. “And it’s fun for us. Pat’s a great guy.”

“He’s a part of our WWE family,” Belair said. “He’s very special to us. He has a huge platform. So, to have him talk about WWE on his platform and promote WWE on his platform to get more eyes on the product, it means so much.”

WrestleMania has not been in Indianapolis since 1992.

WISH-TV will soon be the exclusive broadcast home of WWE’s NXT program. It premieres Tuesday, October 1.