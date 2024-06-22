Search
Shaine Casas finally makes U.S. Olympic team, Chris Guiliano’s big week continues at swim trials

Shaine Casas celebrates after the Men's 200 individual medley finals Friday, June 21, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaine Casas looked at the scoreboard, took off his cap and slapped the water furiously as if he had just won the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at Friday’s U.S. Olympic Trials. Second place seemed just fine to the 24-year-old Californian given what happened three years ago when he missed his chance to qualify in two events. This time, Casas used that harsh reality to propel himself through the painful final 50 meters to make the roster. Chris Giuliano, the first Notre Dame swimmer to qualify for an American men’s Olympic team, continued his big week, too, by becoming the first American qualifier in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles since Matt Biondi in 1988.

