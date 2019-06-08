Sheriff: Tri-West football coach suspended amid investigation

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A varsity football coach at Tri-West High School has been suspended amid a sheriff’s investigation.

Tyler Bruce has been head coach of the varsity football team since the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year, according to an article on the Tri-West High School Athletics website. He is also listed as a teacher on the school’s website.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office on May 12 received an anonymous tip related to allegations against Bruce and is working with the North West Hendricks School Corporation and the Department of Child Services to investigate whether “any of the allegations rise to the level of criminal activity,” according to a statement released Friday night by the sheriff’s office:

Yes, we are aware of the suspension of Tyler Bruce, and we are investigating to see if any of the allegations rise to the level of criminal activity. We can tell you that it was brought to our attention in the form of an anonymous tip on 5/12/19 and since that time, we have been working alongside our partners at the Department of Child Services and the Northwest Hendricks School Corporation to determine the facts in the case. The investigation is ongoing, so we won’t release any specifics on the case; however, we are aware that this is a case which will generate significant public interest and we will certainly keep you updated with any future developments. For any information regarding school policies or their administrative actions, you will need to reach out to Northwest Hendricks School Corporation, directly.

Superintendent Mike Springer with North West Hendricks School Corporation on Friday night said his office learned of a DCS report involving Bruce on May 22. Bruce was placed on administrative leave on May 28 pending an internal investigation, Springer said in a statement: