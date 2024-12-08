Shesterkin’s deal with the Rangers makes him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, reports say

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin passes to a teammate as Pittsburgh Penguins' Cody Glass (19) closes in during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin’s contract extension with the New York Rangers makes him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, according to multiple reports.

The team announced the eight-year extension on Saturday, but did not provide the value of the deal in its release. It is reportedly worth $92 million for an average annual value of $11.5 million. That tops Carey Price’s eight-year, $84 million deal he signed with Montreal in 2017 as the richest for a goalie.

Shesterkin, who turns 29 on Dec. 30, declined comment when asked about the extension after the Rangers’ 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

“I cannot say anything else,” Shesterkin said. “Maybe we can talk about it tomorrow.”

The successor to Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist with New York, Shesterkin has been one of the best at hockey’s most important position since debuting in 2020. He has a 144-68-18 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. The Moscow native is 9-9-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .908 save percentage this season.

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 2021-22 and he has backstopped the Rangers to the Eastern Conference final twice.

Signing Shesterkin long term checks off the most important job left for general manager Chris Drury after trading defenseman Jacob Trouba to Anaheim on Thursday. Drury also signed budding star forward Alexis Lafrenière to a seven-year extension earlier this season, and a new contract for linchpin defenseman Ryan Lindgren could be next.