Sibling party in Paris: Carmel brother-sister duo qualifies for Team USA

Alex Shackell swims during a Women's 200 butterfly semifinal heat Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Shackell’s Olympic dreams came true on Thursday night at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials.

The incoming Carmel High School senior qualified for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris after finishing in second place during the 200-meter butterfly final.

This will be Shackell’s first-ever trip to the Olympics. The 17-year-old also is the becomes the first female swimmer from Carmel to ever make the Olympics.

She joins her older brother Aaron on the U.S. Olympic team. Aaron, who a rising sophomore for the University of Texas, punched his ticket to the Olympics on Saturday by winning the 400-meter freestyle final.

She finished behind Regan Smith, who won the final and also clinched a spot in the event at the Paris Olympics.

This story will be updated.