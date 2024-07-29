Simone Biles calf injury is ‘minor,’ U.S. gymnastics coach says

Simone Biles, of United States, smiles after competing on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PARIS (AP) — Limping on her left ankle after saying she had an issue with her calf, Simone Biles dominated during qualifying with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

U.S. coach Cecile Landi said only that Biles’ injury was minor, has been bothering her for a few weeks and there was no discussion of sidelining the seven-time Olympic medalist.

Landi said there’s been no discussion of pulling Biles from the Paris Olympics. The team final is set for Tuesday.