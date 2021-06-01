Sports

Simone Biles coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse with Gold Over America Tour in October

10 October 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: Gymnastics: world championship, all-around, women, final. Simone Biles from the USA is gold medallist at the award ceremony. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four-time gold medalist Simone Biles will be making an appearance in Indianapolis in October.

Biles is headlining the 35-city Gold Over America Tour, which begins on Sept. 21 and ends on Nov. 7.

The tour is coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Oct. 22 and will include segments from the gymnasts’ most famous routines as well as videos and social media interactions. “Dancing with the Stars” champion and 2016 gold medalist Laurie Hernandez is among the other gymnasts on the tour. The full list of gymnasts has not been announced yet.

Tickets go on sale June 11 and be purchased at Fieldhouse box office or on its website.

More information about the Gold Over America Tour can be found here.