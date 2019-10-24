Simone Biles flips the script with unique first pitch at Game 2 of the World Series

Gymnast Simone Biles does a flip before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (WISH) — That was quite a setup and delivery for Simone Biles before Game 2 of the World Series.

The Olympic champion gymnast did a backflip with a twist, and stuck the landing before someone tossed her a baseball. She then threw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Biles, who grew up in the Houston area, won five gold medals at the recent world championships and holds the record with 25 medals by any gymnast, male or female. She will try to add to her five Olympic medals during the Tokyo Games next summer.