Smith holds on to win LIV Golf event for first title of the the year

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England (AP) — Cameron Smith has his first victory of the year. The Australian shot a 68 on Sunday to win LIV Golf-London by one stroke over Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman. Smith hadn’t won since last September at another LIV Golf tournament. Next up he heads to Royal Liverpool in two weeks to defend his title in the British Open. Reed made six birdies on the back nine to make it close. But he didn’t birdie any of the par 5s in his round of 65. Marc Leishman birdied the 18th for a 66. The 4 Aces won the team competition.