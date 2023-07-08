Search
Smith overcomes shaky start to lead LIV Golf in England

by: Associated Press
HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England (AP) — Cameron Smith is one round away from winning for the first time in 10 months. Smith had a pair of bogeys at the start of his round in LIV Golf-London. His card was clean the rest of the way for a 67 and a three-shot lead. This is Smith’s last event before he defends his title in two weeks at the British Open. His last victory was at LIV Golf-Chicago last September. Marc Leishman, Thomas Pieters and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for second place. Oosthuizen was 9 under through 14 holes at Centurion Club. He had to settle for 64

