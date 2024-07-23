Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers at the Paris Olympic

Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ Opening Ceremony in Paris on July 26, and Snoop Dog is pictured attending the US Olympic Team Trials at Eugene's Hayward Field. (Photo by Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday.

Snoop Dogg, whose full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., will carry the torch through the neighborhood of Saint-Denis, according to the town’s mayor, Mathieu Hanotin.

Hanotin said that Saint-Denis is the final stop of the Olympic flame’s journey before it reaches the Eiffel Tower.

Snoop Dogg has already arrived in Paris, tweeting a photo on Tuesday of himself in the Olympic host city with the caption: “U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg.”

The rapper will also be involved in NBCUniversal’s coverage, with an NBC statement last December outlining that he will provide “regular reports” and “explore the city’s iconic landmarks” for the network’s prime time shows on NBC and Peacock.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop Dogg said in the December NBC statement.

He also made an appearance at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month, running a 200-meter exhibition race in 34.44 seconds.