Southport HS banned from IHSAA state tournament

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The Southport boys basketball team has been penalized after it was discovered that a coach paid the tuition for a foreign-born player.

The ban comes after an Indiana High School Athletic Association investigation into the athletic program at Southport High School.

The school will not be able to participate in the IHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Series.

Boys basketball coach Eric Brand was found to have paid more than $5,550 to cover the tuition of Nickens Paul Lemba, a student originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lemba has been ruled ineligible for the 2019-20 season. Brand has been suspended for the first two games of the season.

The program will be on probation for one year.