Special events planned as US National Teams visit Indianapolis

U.S. national lacrosse team athletes Dempsey Arsenault, a gold medalist with the U.S. women’s team after the 2022 world championship, and Trevor Baptiste a gold medalist with the U.S. men’s team at the 2018 and 2023 world championships, were in Indianapolis in February 2024 to kick off the buildup for USA Lacrosse Experience set for October 2024. (Photo from Provided Video/USA Lacrosse)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As part of the U.S. National Teams playing Sixes in Indianapolis during October, the USA Lacrosse organization will host an inaugural, “festival-type” event for sports fans.

A news release from the Maryland-based organization said, “The USA Lacrosse Experience will offer a festival-type atmosphere featuring international competition anchored by the U.S. National Teams playing Sixes (the version of the sport that will be contested at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles), tournaments for players of all ages featuring small-sided formats and educational and training opportunities for players, coaches and officials all located within walking distance of each other in the downtown Indy area.”

The national teams for men and women will play Sixes from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 4-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on the campus of Indiana University Indianapolis.

Tickets, details on playing in Oct. 13 competitions, and volunteer opportunities can be found on the USA Lacrosse website.