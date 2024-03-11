Special events planned as US National Teams visit Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As part of the U.S. National Teams playing Sixes in Indianapolis during October, the USA Lacrosse organization will host an inaugural, “festival-type” event for sports fans.
A news release from the Maryland-based organization said, “The USA Lacrosse Experience will offer a festival-type atmosphere featuring international competition anchored by the U.S. National Teams playing Sixes (the version of the sport that will be contested at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles), tournaments for players of all ages featuring small-sided formats and educational and training opportunities for players, coaches and officials all located within walking distance of each other in the downtown Indy area.”
The national teams for men and women will play Sixes from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 4-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on the campus of Indiana University Indianapolis.
Tickets, details on playing in Oct. 13 competitions, and volunteer opportunities can be found on the USA Lacrosse website.