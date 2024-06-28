Speedo unveils new Team USA swimsuits at IMS

Caeleb Dressel reacts after winning the Men's 100 butterfly finals Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Speedo USA debuted its new swimwear at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Team Trials were held in Indianapolis earlier this month and featured five Speedo-sponsored athletes.

Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Kieran Smith, and Abbey Weitzeil will go on to compete in the Olympic games in July. According to a release, during the trials of several athletes, the majority of women opted to wear Speedo, due to its reputation and performance-enhancing qualities.

As these athletes prepare to compete, they will debut the U.S. Speedo Federation Suit, designed to enhance their peak performance, a release said.

“The Speedo Fastskin 2.0, chosen as the official suit for the Speedo’s global team roster, exemplifies Speedo’s relentless pursuit of excellence,” a release said.

“This suit represents the future of swimwear technology, ensuring that our athletes have the best tools to achieve their peak performance. Our continuous dedication to research and development ensures that Speedo remains at the forefront of swimwear innovation, helping swimmers worldwide break barriers and set records,” said Simon Breckon, global senior vice president of Speedo, in a release.

The suit draws inspiration from the American flag with a red, blue, and white color scheme custom and a message inside each suit that says, “Land of the free, home of the brave.”

The US Summer Olympics started on Wednesday and will conclude on Aug. 11.

Swimming races began on Thursday and will end Aug. 4