Stars sing praises for AC Golf Classic

CARMEL, IN (WISH) — It was another incredible year for the AC Golf Classic and raising money for Teachers’ Treasures.

It was a beautiful day for golf as well. It was hot, but the sun was shining the whole day. Stars from around the Indianapolis area and beyond hit the course for the AC Golf Classic, raising money for Teachers’ Treasures.

Stars from the Indiana sports landscape and throughout the country came to participate in the event, and had excellent things to say about the outing and raising money for Teachers’ Treasures.

In the ten years that the AC Golf Classic has raised money for Teachers’ Treasures, over $3 million has been raised.

“$3 million, I mean that’s a lot of money,” Tamika Catchings said. “And to raise it, not for yourself and not for your own organization, but for another great organization in the city, AC and what he’s passionate about, what he’s willing to give his time and his efforts and his treasures, I mean, this is amazing to be out here.”

“What he (Anthony Calhoun) does for Teachers’ Treasures is phenomenal,” Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson said. “I mean, listen, we turn our kids over to teachers. They need to be paid tremendous amounts of money. I’ll say that all day, every day because they educate our kids. What better people to reward and AC does a tremendous job.”

“He’s all about servanthood, leadership, and giving back, and what he does for these teachers and what he does for inner-city kids here in Central Indiana, it’s just amazing.” former Colts head coach and WISH_TV Countdown to Kickoff Analyst Chuck Pagano said.

“I’m honored to be here,” Sage Steele said. “What he has done here is insane.”

Teachers’ Treasures is a non-profit that supplies school supplies for teachers’ classrooms. Their mission statement is “Teachers’ Treasures works to ensure teachers, educators, and students have access to free, vital resources for classroom success.”

Team Bright Sheet Metal Co. Inc. won the event, shooting a 57 (15 under par). Ryan Cline, former Purdue basketball player, was the celebrity paired with the group.