Steichen talks Richardson’s return, Pittman’s status before franchise tag deadline

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The busy offseason continues for the Indianapolis Colts with a much-anticipated season quickly approaching.

The Colts excitedly await the return of starting quarterback Anthony Richardson — who started throwing last month for the first time post-shoulder surgery. Richardson’s rookie season was cut short after playing only four games at the beginning of the season.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson’s rehab — both in Indianapolis and Florida — has been positive.

“He’s making great progress,” Steichen said. “I’m not going to put a timetable on his return, but he’s in great spirits, feeling good. Obviously, going through stuff but he’s making really, really good progress.”

Who Richardson will have in his receiver arsenal for the coming season is still up in the air. Veteran starter Michael Pittman Jr. is still working through contract negotiations with the Colts. General Manager Chris Ballard and the team have the option to use the franchise tag on him — which would mean $20.7 million for one year.

The deadline to tag players is Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern.

“The player he is, the person he is, the competitor he is, the playmaker he is, we love everything about him obviously and we want him to be a Colt,” Steichen said.

Having a veteran receiver to help Richardson grow is a priority for the Colts. Pittman’s spent his entire four-year career with the Colts and is coming off the best season in his career — 109 catches for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns.

“It’s huge. When you have a reliable player like Pitt that is going to show up every Sunday and make plays like he does, it definitely helps a young quarterback,” Steichen said. “To keep getting that chemistry with those two guys, building, will be huge for Anthony’s growth.”

Another key that could help Richardson’s growth is the return of running back Jonathan Taylor to offseason camp. Taylor was sidelined last offseason following ankle surgery while fighting for his own contract extension. This year, Steichen is ready to see both Taylor and Richardson share a backfield to prepare for the upcoming season.

“I’m excited to get (Taylor) obviously, fully here all year coming up. It’s going to be awesome,” Steichen said. “Just being around him this past year and what he means to this team and the big-play ability that he brings is huge. Looking forward to the spring with him, the training camp, and obviously the season with him and Anthony in the backfield. Couldn’t be more fired up about that.”

Now, the Colts continue to prepare for April’s NFL Draft. The Horseshoe currently holds the 15th overall pick in the first round.