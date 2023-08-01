Steichen, Taylor share conversation during Colts training camp

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - AUGUST 11: The Indianapolis Colts defense huddles up during training camp on at Grand Park Sports Campus on August 11, 2022 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and head coach Shane Steichen took a moment during training camp Tuesday for a discussion while watching the offense work.

WISH-TV was the only station to capture the conversation on camera.

This comes after a tumultuous weekend when news broke that the All-Pro running back had requested a trade away from the Colts.

The saga continued Sunday when reports surfaced that Taylor had been suffering from a back injury sustained during an offseason workout — an injury that could allow the Colts to place him on the Non-Football Injury list. Taylor strongly refuted the reports on Twitter later Sunday night on Twitter.

1.) Never had a back pain. 2.) Never reported back pain. Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 31, 2023

Steichen has refused to comment on any part of the Taylor drama, from the contract dispute to the medical issues keeping him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Meanwhile, the Horseshoe lost its next best running back Zack Moss Monday to a broken right arm. Moss reportedly had surgery to correct the break Tuesday and is expected to be our four to six weeks.

In an effort to bolster the running back group, the Colts signed former University of Indianapolis back Toriano Clinton Tuesday morning. The Greyhound worked out with the running backs and on special teams at Grand Park. Clinton left UIndy as the program’s all-time leading rusher.

Official release from the Colts:

Clinton, 5-8, 191 pounds, played in 43 games at the University of Indianapolis (2018-22) and compiled 593 carries for 4,538 yards (7.7 avg.) and 48 touchdowns. He also totaled 39 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 32 kickoff returns for 990 yards (30.9 avg.) and three touchdowns. Clinton finished as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average, kickoff return average, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven). He earned numerous accolades, including First Team All-GLVC honors (2021 and 2022) and Second Team All-GLVC recognition (2018 and 2019).