Steph Curry heads to Indiana in reach of NBA all-time three-point mark

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 11, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers fans: you may just catch NBA history Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Following the Golden State Warriors loss to the 76ers Saturday night in Philadelphia, Steph Curry now heads to Indiana just seven three-point field goals away from the league’s all-time mark held by Ray Allen.

Earlier this season, Curry chased down Reggie Miller who is third on the NBA’s all-time list.