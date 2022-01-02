Sports

Steph Curry makes a three-pointer for the 158th consecutive game to break his own NBA record

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three-point shot during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Jan. 1, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The records just keep on coming on for Steph Curry. The superstar guard made a three-pointer for the 158th consecutive game to break his own NBA record as the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 123-116 in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Curry set his original record of shooting a three-pointer in 157 consecutive games in November 2016.

The 33-year-old Curry broke Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 three-pointers in 1,300 games in December. The Warriors star took just 789 games to surpass Allen’s landmark.

“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record, so I’m comfortable saying that now,” said Curry after breezing past Allen’s record late last year.

Allen was quck to pay his respects to Curry: “He’s on his own level, one he made for himself.”

Curry scored 28 points and contributed nine assists in Saturday’s win in a game where the Warriors surrendered a second-half 16-point lead, before recovering from an eight-point deficit to overcome the Jazz.

In an interview aired on Saturday, MVP Nikola Jokic told Serbia’s Arenasport that “if you don’t like Curry you don’t like basketball.”

Meanwhile DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls was also in the business of establishing NBA records on Saturday.

DeRozan hit a game winning three-pointer against the Washington Wizards to become the first player in NBA history to hit buzzer beating, game winning shots on consecutive days as the Bulls came from behind to win 120-119.