Stephon Gilmore flashes playmaker ability at Colts minicamp

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 07: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on June 7, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It didn’t take long for the NFL’s former defensive player of the year to deliver his first highlight in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, midway through the Colts second of three minicamp practices, five-time pro bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted Matt Ryan during full-speed 7-on-7 work.

Ryan attempted to thread a ball through traffic to wide receiver Dezmond Patmon on a crossing route until Gilmore batted the pass in the air, juggled the ball through contact, and completed the interception before falling to the ground.

It was the Colts defense’s finest play of Wednesday’s session which marked Gilmore’s first 7-on-7 work this spring. Despite not having All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (back) and Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II (contract dispute) on the field for most of OTAs, Gilmore delivered a glowing review of the Colts’ pieces on defense heading into training camp.

“I think everyone wants to be great,” Gilmore said. “They want to play as a team, that is half of the battle. Everyone wants to make plays and trust each other, but the ultimate goal is to win on Sundays. It starts here on the practice field, competing for every day and everyone going out there and doing their job.”

Following Wednesday’s session, Gilmore compared the New England Patriots’ culture to his new home in Indianapolis.

“It’s different, every place is different,” Gilmore said. “Not everyone is the same. I like it here and I liked my time in New England, too. I know these guys want to win and they put the work in every day. I’m just looking forward to tomorrow and then training camp and seeing where this group goes.”

Gilmore’s free-agent decision this offseason was the biggest move the Colts made on defense outside of the acquisition of edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, a move that the 31-year-old cornerback applauded Wednesday.

“He is a great player, he can rush the quarterback, he is fast and physical,” Gilmore said. “I have always seen him make plays, with him being in the league for a while, so I am happy to be on his team.”