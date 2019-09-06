Stonestreet stars as Chiefs coach’s brother in spoof video

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2016 file photo Eric Stonestreet arrives at the 22nd annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Stonestreet plays the part of the bumbling younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in a new spoof video that was released in advance of the first game of the regular season. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet plays the part of the bumbling younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in a new spoof video that was released in advance of the first game of the regular season.

The video features Stonestreet as Randy, the owner of a California Jet Ski business who suffered a career-ending football injury as a 10-year-old. While getting his ankles taped alongside disinterested players, he explains, “Pop Warner. It’s no joke.”

Meet Randy Reid, younger brother of head coach Andy Reid. 😒



Throughout the video, he offers players advice and discounts on personal watercraft. General Manager Brett Veach says, “He’s almost like having another coach out there, one that we don’t want or need.”

Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kansas, native plays the character Cameron Tucker, on the ABC sitcom that is in its final season.