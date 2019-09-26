Student with cerebral palsy goes 80 yards for TD in HS game

SEDALIA, Mo. (WISH) — He could…go…all…the…way!!!

PJ Allred, a student with cerebral palsy at Smith-Cotton High School in Missouri, recently went 80 yards for a touchdown in the closing seconds of a high school football game.

With his team down 40-0, his coach put him in at quarterback. Allred’s run kept his team from being shut out.

The run marked Allred’s first time playing in a game. The highlight run has been receiving national attention, including from ESPN.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.