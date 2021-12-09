Sports

Takuma Sato signs with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

IndyCar driver Takuma Sato is interviewed during IndyCar auto racing media day, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will drive for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware next season.

The deal keeps the popular Japanese driver in the IndyCar Series at least another year.

Sato has 12 years of IndyCar experience with 198 starts and six victories, including Indy wins in 2017 and 2020.

The 44-year-old spent the last four years driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing but was not retained for next season.

He’ll drive the No. 51 for Coyne, replacing Romain Grosjean following the Frenchman’s departure for Andretti Autosport.

