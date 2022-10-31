Sports

Tarik Glenn ‘overwhelmed’ with induction into Colts Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “This experience changed my life.”

The Indianapolis Colts inducted another member of the Super Bowl XLI team into the Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Tarik Glenn – the longtime protector of Peyton Manning’s blindside – now sits just a few names over from him in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The Indianapolis Colts really believed in me, made me the left tackle for Peyton Manning. Didn’t know it would lead to this, but I was able to make a lot of memories with a lot of people,” Glenn said. “It’s so special to be able to be considered one of the 18 inductees. Wow. Overwhelming.”

Glenn played his entire 10-year career for the Colts. He started in 167 games, was selected to the Pro Bowl three times, and won a Super Bowl in the last game he played.

The Colts had a 1,000-yard rusher nine of the ten seasons Glenn was at left tackle – plus, a 1,000-yard receiver eight seasons. Manning had over 4,000 passing yards in seven years behind Glenn, including leading the league in quarterback rating three times.

However, all the stats and accolades take a back seat for Glenn when thinking about this city.

“When I moved to Indianapolis, man, that’s when my faith got strong. That’s when I got married. That’s when I had kids. My wife and I started Dream Alive, our mentorship program. I really realized how to maximize the platform that God has given you. This franchise gave me the opportunity to do those things.”

It was an emotional day for Glenn, seeing his old teammates and getting to show his entire family what Indianapolis means to him.

“I’m hoping that this Ring of Honor ceremony, when we go back, the stories are more than just being in the Ring of Honor. It’s really about how Indianapolis impacted our lives,” Glenn said.

A proper send off for No. 78.