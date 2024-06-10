Team USA ‘woke a monster’ leaving Clark off roster

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark had a simple response to finding out she wasn’t on the Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics.

“The thing she said was, ‘Hey, coach, they woke a monster,’” Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides said. “I thought that was awesome.”

Clark got the call on the team bus Friday night. Fresh off a career night and win against the Mystics, Clark didn’t let the news be a disappointment — only motivation.

“I know it’s the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could’ve gone either way of me being on the team and me not being on the team,” Clark said. “I think it just gives you something to work for. That’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully in four years, when four years comes around, I can be there.”

“She one of the most competitive people I know,” Sides said. “But she is a worker, and that’s what she’s going to do. This just gives her another opportunity to get in the gym and do more work.”

The WNBA’s month-long Olympic break will now be the first Clark’s had since the start of her senior season at Iowa last year.

“That’s going to be really nice,” Clark said with a big smile. “I mean, I’ve loved competing at every single second, but it’s going to be a great month for my body to first of all get rest and get healthy and just get a little time away from basketball and the craziness of everything’s that’s been going on, and get a little peace and quiet for myself.

“Additionally, a great opportunity for us to work and get better,” Clark continued. “A great opportunity for myself to get in the weight room, to get on the court and get better at things that I want to get better at that I didn’t have time from going from college to the pro season, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Clark will be keeping a close eye on Team USA, as well.

“We all know how talented that team is,” Clark said. “You look at that roster. A lot of players I’ve already had the opportunity to play in this league are just so good, and I know they’re going to go out there and dominate and I’m going to be watching and cheering for them, so it’ll be fun.”

There’s so much Olympic excitement around Indianapolis, with the Team USA Swimming Trials happening at Lucas Oil Stadium. But for Clark, the Eiffel Tower being built on Georgia Street is the closest to Paris Clark will get this year.