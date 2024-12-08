Indiana to play Notre Dame in First Round of College Football Playoff

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 30: Mike Katic #56 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates with the Old Oaken Bucket after a 66-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s another first for Indiana football.

The Hoosiers will play in their first College Football Playoff as the bracket expands to 12 teams for the first time in the CFP’s history.

After a nearly perfect 11-1 season, IU will travel not too far to South Bend to face Notre Dame for the First Round of the playoffs. The College Football Playoff Committee ranked the Hoosiers at No. 8, which puts them as the 10-seed after divvying up the byes for the conference champions.

Notre Dame will be the 5-seed after an impressive 11-1 season for the Fighting Irish.

Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State head straight to the quarterfinals after winning their respective conference championships Saturday.

Big Ten Coach of the Year and Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti is scheduled to speak on the bracket Sunday afternoon. WISH-TV will have full coverage from Bloomington starting on News 8 at 6 and will continue during Sportslocker Sunday at 10:20 p.m.

Here’s a look at the full College Football Playoff schedule with official seeding:

Receiving byes: No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 Arizona State

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas (Austin)

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State (Happy Valley)

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame (South Bend)

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State (Columbus)