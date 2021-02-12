Texans release Watt after 10 seasons

(WISH) — The Houston Texans have agreed to release defensive end J.J. Watt after 10 seasons, according to a video posted by Watt on Twitter.
“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in the video.
Watt expressed gratitude to the Texans community for their treatment and respect during the last decade.
“You guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope that you feel like I’ve given you everything I have,” he said. “…The connection is special and I will never ever take that for granted because I know how rare it is.”
Watt said he’s excited and looking forward to a new opportunity.
