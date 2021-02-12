Texans release Watt after 10 seasons

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 13: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks to the locker room prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Texans 36-7. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WISH) — The Houston Texans have agreed to release defensive end J.J. Watt after 10 seasons, according to a video posted by Watt on Twitter.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in the video.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Watt expressed gratitude to the Texans community for their treatment and respect during the last decade.

“You guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope that you feel like I’ve given you everything I have,” he said. “…The connection is special and I will never ever take that for granted because I know how rare it is.”

Watt said he’s excited and looking forward to a new opportunity.

