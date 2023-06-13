The Athletic cuts nearly 20 jobs, including Indiana columnist Bob Kravitz

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021, in New York. The Athletic, a subscription sports outlet owned by The New York Times, is laying off about 4% of its newsroom staff as part of reorganization efforts, the company confirmed on Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Athletic, a subscription sports outlet owned by The New York Times, is laying off about 4% of its newsroom staff, including long time Indiana sports columnist Bob Kravitz. The move is part of the outlet’s reorganization efforts.

The job cuts will impact nearly 20 journalists of The Athletic’s 450-person newsroom.

In addition to the layoffs, more than 20 additional reporters from the San Francisco-based outlet will be moved to new assignments. The New York Times Co. bought The Athletic for $550 million in January 2022, marking one of the news company’s largest-ever acquisitions.

In a Monday statement to The Associated Press, a Times spokesperson noted that the company had reorganized the sports site “to cover the most compelling stories that matter to fans across all the teams in a given league daily.”