The CW to air ACC basketball, football games on WISH-TV

BURBANK, Calif. (WISH) — Fifty basketball and football games of the Atlantic Coast Conference will be broadcasted each season through 2027 on The CW, which is the network of Indianapolis’ WISH-TV.

The ACC includes the University of Notre Dame in Indiana as well as Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

A news release issued from The CW and the ACC on Thursday afternoon said the first of 13 football games in 2023 will feature the Pitt Panthers and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 9. The game time has not yet been announced. The football games will air on Saturdays in the afternoons and primetime.

The CW also will air 28 men’s basketball games on Saturday afternoons and nine women’s basketball games on Sunday afternoons in December, January and February.

The release did not say what other specific games will be aired or when that information might be announced.

Raycom Sports will produce the games for The CW. The network acquired the rights to the live ACC football and basketball games from Raycom, who sublicenses the rights from ESPN.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery wrote this story for Anthony Calhoun.

Statements

“We are committed to making The CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events. The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience.” Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network