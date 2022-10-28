Sports

The first look at Marcus Ericsson on the Borg-Warner trophy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The celebration continues for Sweden’s second-ever Indianapolis 500 champion, 32-year-old, first time winner, Marcus Ericsson. On Thursday, the former go kart racer from a small Swedish town witnessed his likeness on the most prestigious trophy in motorsports for the first time.

In front of a big crowd downtown at Union 50, Ericcson celebrated his spot on the 5-foot, 110-pound trophy which now will travel with the Chip Ganassi Racing star back to his home in Sweeden for a ceremony next month. Our Charlie Clifford tracked down the champ for his reaction to renowned Borg-Warner sculptor Will Behrends latest work.

“It’s still surreal to think about it, but now when I actually see my face on there you know it’s starting to become more real,” Ericsson said. “It was super cool the whole, the whole process with Will Behrends spending some time up there and then seeing the end results. I think everything turned out great.”