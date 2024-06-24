The Stanley Cup will be awarded Monday night. It’s Oilers versus Panthers in Game 7

Florida Panthers players acknowledge cheers from the fans at the end of the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played Monday night in Florida, where the Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers.

Florida won the first three games only to see Edmonton storm back and stave off elimination three times to knot the series.

The Panthers are trying to win their fist championship and avoid blowing a 3-0 lead in the final. Only Detroit in 1942 has done that. The last NHL team from Florida to lift the Stanley Cup was the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Edmonton is trying to win its sixth title overall. A Canadian team has not won the Cup since 1993, the longest drought in the history of a nation considered the birthplace of the sport.