The Zone: August 24, 2018
See highlights of 21 games in The Zone from Friday, August 24, 2018 with Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Meghan McKeown. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in central Indiana.
- GALLERY: See scenes from tonight's high school football games across central Indiana.
- WATCH: See the Speedway High School band perform on The Zone
Click the matchups below to see highlights of individual games.
Center Grove vs. New Palestine
North Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern
Lawrence Central vs. Bishop Chatard
Columbus East vs. Columbus North
