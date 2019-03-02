Sports

The Zone: Avon vs. Plainfield 3/1

By:

Posted: Mar 02, 2019 12:22 AM EST

Updated: Mar 02, 2019 12:22 AM EST

The Zone: Avon vs. Plainfield 3/1

Avon defeats Plainfield 58-56 in overtime.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines